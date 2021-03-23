Rochelle Lee Kasper

WEST CONCORD — Rochelle Lee (Gillard) Kasper, 64, of West Concord, MN passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with lung cancer.
Rochelle Lee Gillard was born on August 11, 1956 to Glen Thomas Gillard and Ardella Mae (Walker) Gillard in West Concord, MN. Rochelle was the first daughter and grew up with 7 siblings. Rochelle learned how to raise animals, garden, and bake from her hard-working family.
Rochelle graduated from West Concord High School in 1974 and pursued a higher education at Faribault Vo-Tech for baking. She graduated in 1976. Rochelle met Robert Kasper shortly after school and was married to him on March 15, 1980. She enjoyed her career as a baker and bus driver before having children.
Bob and Rochelle raised five children on their farm in West Concord. She volunteered in many of their activities including 4-H Leader, Cub Scout Troop Leader, and REP teacher. Rochelle enjoyed a fulfilling career as a daycare provider for 30+ years. Shell was an avid baker and was widely known for her delicious treats she would bring to any meeting, family gathering, or birthday. She enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and flower, and could be found taking care of her plants during the spring and summer months. Rochelle's greatest joy were her children and grandchildren. She was the first to volunteer for a sleepover and would be cheering front and center at her grandchildren's sporting events.
Rochelle is survived by her husband, Robert Kasper; five children, Joshua (Tina) Kasper, Carissa (Joshua) Hoha, Abraham (Elizabeth) Kasper, Nathaniel (Jen Welper) Kasper, and Gabriel (Amber) Kasper; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jacob, Noah, Christopher, Charles, Garrett, Isabel, Thomas, Josephine, Emaline, William, Henry, Eleanor, and Richard; siblings, Doug (Michelle) Gillard, Mark (Cheryl) Gillard, Renee (Greg) Paulson, Denise (Wes) Jones, DeAnn (Mark Vacura) Gillard, Mathew (Debra) Gillard, and Melanie Davidson; 17 sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Rochelle was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Thomas & Ardella Gillard and in-laws James & Theresa Kasper.
Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. A private family service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be put toward the purchase of plants trees, and flowers for a memory garden at the Kasper Farm.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.