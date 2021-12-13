Eileen Sones

OWATONNA — Eileen Alice (Schultz) Sones passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021 at Bridgewater in Owatonna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:30 am at Holy Trinity Church at Litomysl. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 - 11:15 am at the church.
Eileen was born August 24, 1940 to Albert and Gladys (Johnson) Wanous. She was raised on the family farm in Somerset Township. She attended Owatonna High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1958.
Eileen was united in marriage to Herbert Schultz on September 26, 1959 at Holy Trinity Church and Litomysl. Together, the couple raised three children on the same family farm.
Eileen worked at the Owatonna Hospital and Nelson's Bakery. She also owned and managed The Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe and "A Taste of Elegance". Eileen was a very talented artist, painting both outdoor scenery and wildlife pictures. She also baked, decorated, and delivered many beautiful wedding cakes. She enjoyed fishing and traveling and spent many hours in her yard as a master gardener. She especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Eileen is survived by children Ricky Schultz, Shevlin, MN, Debra Zago, Austin, MN, and Rebecca (Joe) Elert, Georgetown, TX; grandchildren Nicholas Zago, Samantha Elert, Matthew Schultz and Colton Elert; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters JoAnne Reichert and Carol Gillan, brother Brian Wanous and grandson Mark Schultz.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com