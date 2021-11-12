Mary L. Kuch

ST. CLOUD — Mary was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Pastor Dave Sautner will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on May 13, 1951 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Stanley and Irene (Aberle) Wald. She married her high school sweetheart, Irvin W. Kuch, on July 14, 1973 in LaMoure, North Dakota. They began their life together in Morgan, MN, moved to Belle Plaine and from there to Owatonna and lastly to St. Cloud in 2006. They were blessed with two sons, Erik and Brian. Mary worked as a teacher prior to choosing to become a homemaker. Mary began working for Jostens, increasing her hours as the boys grew older. She was a human resources specialist for 31 years, retiring in 2015. Mary's gift of serving led her to be actively engaged in many ministries at Bethel Baptist Church in Owatonna as well as Westwood Church in St. Cloud.
Mary enjoyed traveling with Irv, taking numerous walks, golfing, cooking and baking for family and friends. Above all, she treasured time with her loved ones, especially her four grandchildren. Mary will be lovingly remembered as a woman of strong faith. Her selflessness and generous heart were unwavering.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Irv; sons, Erik (Angela) and their sons, Coby, Cooper and Conner, Brian (Melissa) and their daughter, Lucia; father, Stanley Wald; siblings, Al (Diane) Wald, George (Irene) Wald, Joyce Wald; brothers-in-law, Curtis Carik and Keith (Amy) Kuch; sister-in-law Jeannine (Roger) Preszler; former sister-in-law, Peggy Kuch; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Irene; sister, Donna Carik; parents-in-law, Elmer and Gerry Kuch; brother-in-law, Roger Kuch; and sister-in-law, Lauri Kuch.