Danny Petersen

OWATONNA — Danny "Dan" H. Petersen, 71, of Owatonna, passed away at his home on Friday, March 4, 2022 following a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer and then a stroke.
He was born to Herbert and Bernadean (Steinberger) Petersen on February 12, 1951 in Austin Minnesota. He attended Austin Public Schools, graduating in 1969, where he was a member of the winning AHS State Cross Country team. After graduation he attended Mankato State College and earned a BS degree in Education in 1973. Throughout his college years and shortly after, he worked at the George A Hormel plant.
It was on October 12, 1974, when he married Dorothy Olsen at the Owatonna United Methodist Church. The couple lived in Owatonna all of their married life and raised their two daughters there. Dan was a member of the United Methodist Church and a past member of the Elks.
After short employments at OMC and Gopher Sport, he began a 30 plus year career at the Steele County Sheriff's Department as a jailor/dispatcher. Dan was very instrumental in the set-up of the new Steele County Detention Center on Alexander Street. Following retirement he worked at Mill's Fleet Farm and Cabela's.
Dan's biggest joy in life was his family especially his grandkids. The sport of golf, the fun of fishing and the game of bowling occupied his time. His proudest moments include a double-eagle on Brooktree Golf Course, bowling a 300 game and being elected into the Owatonna Bowling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed many laughs and was forever pulling pranks on his buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Dorothy Petersen of Owatonna; daughters Teri (Patrick) Steckelberg of Owatonna, Melissa (Andrew) Clark of Owatonna; grandchildren Spencer, Logan, and Lainey Steckelberg, Olivia, Ethan, Layton and Elaina Clark; brother Edwin Kuether of Austin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, along with several extended family.
Funeral services will be held March 8, 2022 at 11AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Vick officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
