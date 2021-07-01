OWATONNA — Duane Albert Kubat, 75, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Duane Kubat, the son of Albert and Cora (Schwenke) Kubat, was born on April 12, 1946, in Somerset Twp, Minnesota. He grew up and attended country school near Litomysl. Duane graduated from Owatonna High School in 1964 and then joined the national guard. He had a dairy route for Sampson Dairy for many years before going to work at Cybex from 1991 until 2005 when he got cancer. In his retirement he did maintenance and custodial work for St. John Lutheran Church.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandkids, Karen and their dog Charlie. He enjoyed farming, deer hunting, salmon fishing on Lake Michigan and snowmobiling.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Warner, brother Dennis Kubat, niece Theresa Gilman and nephew Steven Kubat. He is survived by his children Michael (Sheila Fawcett) Kubat of Grand Meadow, Christine (Tim Klein) Kubat, Scott (Fran) Kubat, Kendall Kubat, Corey (Stacy) Kubat all of Owatonna, significant other Karen Karow, grandchildren Collin, Waylon, Grant, Preslie, Braydon, Ethan, Sadie, Joey, Meryk, Cayden and Dalton. He is also survived by his brother Alvin (Sharon) Kubat of Owatonna, brother-in-law Albert Warner of Northfield, sister-in-law Susan Kubat of Owatonna, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church on July 7, 2021. Family and friends can gather at the church two hours prior to the service. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church are preferred in lieu of flowers.