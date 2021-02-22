Carl L. Stewart

OWATONNA — Carl Laurence Stewart, 87, of Owatonna, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 3, 1933 in Wales, North Dakota the son of Edward and Helga (Quinnell) Stewart. He attended Wales High School until he enlisted in the Unites States Air Force in 1951. Carl served as a C-46 Crew Chief during the Korean War in Japan and Sioux City, Iowa until 1955. He attended the Valley City Teacher's College in Valley City, North Dakota for two years.
Carl moved to Owatonna in 1960 and started working at Truth Tool in 1961. There he met Margaret McColley and they were married on June 30, 1962. Carl retired from Truth, Inc. in 1995.
Carl enjoyed traveling with his family, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cabin he and Margaret built in northern Minnesota. Carl was a proud veteran and member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (McColley) Stewart of Owatonna; daughter, Carla (Jack) Johnson of Little Falls; son, Ken (Kari) Stewart of Farmington; three grandchildren, Dallas (Tammy) Nelson of Long Prairie and Elizabeth Stewart and Katie Stewart of Farmington and sister-in-law, Nancy (Stan) Honstad of New Richland.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Helga; sisters, Fern (Martin) Hansen and Helen (Bill) Fairbanks; brothers, Earl (Lorraine) Stewart and Louis (Priscilla) Stewart; sister-in-law, Ruth (David) Jensen and brother-in-law, Jack Anderson.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, February 26th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Military Honors will be provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit at 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion or VFW Poppy Funds, Steele County Military Funeral Unit or donor's choice.