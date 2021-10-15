Donald Eugene Don Schiltz

OWATONNA — Donald Eugene Schiltz passed away in his home on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was 83.
Don was born September 13, 1938 to Carl and Elizabeth (Schroer) Schiltz in Brownsdale, Minnesota. He was their youngest son. As a boy, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He attended rural country school through eighth grade and then graduated from Austin High School in 1956. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army.
After his military enlistment, Don began working at the Owatonna Tool Company where he would be employed for 41 years.
Shortly after moving to Owatonna, Don met his future bride, Donna Helgeson. They were married on May 6, 1961.D They had five children.
Don was a longtime, proud member of the 20 Rifle and Pistle Club. Along with spending time at the club, Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, ammunition reloading, and spending time at their cabin. He was an avid reader, fan of classic country music and Clint Eastwood movies. Don was also a longtime, devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Don and Donna were avid travelers in their retirement. Having gone to Alaska, the Arctic Circle and Africa, as well as numerous places in the continental United States.
Don is survived by his brother Sylvester and his five children Timothy (Lori) and their sons Dennis (Kelsey) and Bradley (Jana); Troy (Carrie) and their children Carina (Eric) and Carl (Sarah); Darrin (Cherrie) and their daughters Amanda (Bernard) and Kimberly; David (Sarah); Becky (Danny) and their children Brittani and Jessie. He also has three great-grandchildren Milo, Piper, and Rowan (Bradley and Jana).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Marvin, Alvin and Jake; and his wife, Donna.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at the VFW in Owatonna. Don had bequeathed his body to Mayo Clinic. Therefore, private interment will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.