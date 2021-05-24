IOWA FALLS, IOWA — Florance Aldinger Lupkes, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice and research towards the cure of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Florance Ann was born on August 13, 1936 in Owatonna to Henry and Jenny (Seykora) Pribyl. On October 4, 1958, Florance was united in marriage to Russell Aldinger until he passed away in June of 2001. Florance later married Merlin Lupkes on December 7, 2002.
Florance is survived by her children Pat (Dave) Warmbier of Woodbine, IA, Rick Aldinger (Suzy Cowman-Tennyson) of Monterey, CA, Pam (Mike) Hill of Ironton, MN, Doug (Joanne) Aldinger of Iowa Falls, IA, Jennifer (Kent) Nolting of Manson, IA, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Betty Herdina (Charles) of Blooming Prairie, MN, sisters-in-law Joyce Pribyl of Owatonna, MN, Grace Pribyl of LeSueur, MN, Joan Pribyl of Las Vegas, NV, as well as beloved members of Merlin's family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Russ, second husband Merlin, brothers Ben, Silvin, George, Jerome, and sister Mildred Prestegard.