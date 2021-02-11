ROCHESTER, MN — Jenora "Penny" Oas, age 100, died February 10, 2021 at Cottagewood in Rochester, MN.
In Ambrose, ND, Jenora "Penny" Evelyn Larson was born on June 02, 1920. By all accounts Penny had a wonderful happy childhood. She grew up on a farm with cats, dogs, farm animals and ponies. The family moved to Fergus Falls where as a child and teenager Penny loved sports and outdoor activities. She chose to be a Phy Ed teacher but was persuaded by her parents to go into nursing. She practiced this off and on for many years. When not caring for her children and husband, she was always looking in the community for elderly people and refugees in need of attention and kindness.
She and her husband, Warren Oas built, furnished and nurtured three beautiful homes and a lake cabin. They adopted two children, Nancy Rae and Randy Lee. Warren was away on business most of the time, so Penny raised the children mostly by herself.
Randy's memories began in Hopkins, MN where mom was always busy cleaning organizing and rearranging things. She always had ongoing art craft projects to keep herself and the children occupied in the evenings making items for the Minneapolis Children's Hospital Bazaar and other community organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, her parents, Mary and Ben Larson, and her sister, Rae Fladland and husband Clint.
Penny is survived by her children, Randy Oas and Nancy (Reginald) Turner both of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Warren, Kenneth and Tiffany Turner; many step grandchildren; great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their children.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Cottagewood for their kind care given to Penny.
A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
