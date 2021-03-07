Joan M. Johnson

OWATONNA — Joan Mae Johnson, 84, of Owatonna, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.
She was born July 19, 1936 in Owatonna the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Manti) Cigrang. Joan graduated from Medford High School and began working at E.F. Johnson. On June 19, 1956, she married Vernon Horak. She farmed with her husband, worked at the Steele Center Store and delivered mail. Vernon preceded Joan in death in 1973. On August 31, 1974, Joan married Lowell Johnson at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The couple farmed together, and Joan started working at OTC in 1981, retiring in 2004.
Joan was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the MCM Card Club. She enjoyed living in the country, mowing lawn, gardening and going to auctions. Joan loved time with her family and friends and always had a joke to share.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim (and Darel) Dinse of Ellendale; grandson, Ryan (and Gina) Horak of Kenyon; great grandchildren, Wyatt Horak, Arya Horak; daughter in law, ReNae Horak of Owatonna; special friend, Frank Manderfeld and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Horak, Lowell Johnson; sons, Michael Horak, Melvin Horak; great grandson, Kayden Horak; sister, Dorothy Johnson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm and at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11am at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in the Aurora Lutheran Cemetery in Havana Township.