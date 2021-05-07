Mark G. Mullally

OWATONNA — Mark Gregory Mullally age 66, of Owatonna, Minnesota died unexpectedly after a brief illness at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Mark was born December 10, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was the oldest child of James and Kathryn (Peabody) Mullally. Mark worked part - time at the Human Relations Center in Owatonna and enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, playing cards, listening to music, playing computer games and watching the Minnesota Twins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jim; his sister and brother in law, Jane and John Kreuch. He is survived by his mother, Katie; brothers Michael (Sue), Jim, Kevin (Karen), Michael Paul Mahoney (Lynn Anderson); and sisters Patricia Mahoney McQuillan (Daniel) and Sarah Peterson (Brian). He was a proud uncle to eighteen nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.
A Mass of Christian burial is set for 11:00 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna, with the Rev. James Starasinich officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11: 00 AM, prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Mary's School, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Owatonna Area Serra Club are preferred. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com