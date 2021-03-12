OWATONNA — Karen A. Sarazine, 79, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Eden Prairie surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 10, 1941, in Owatonna, the daughter of Ewald and Frieda (Herget) Dolgner. Karen graduated from Owatonna High School. On June 26, 1977, she married Edward "Bill" W. Sarazine at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Together the couple owned and operated Dairy Queen stores in Owatonna and Blooming Prairie for over 25 years. Karen was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends and would do anything for them. She had a passion for music and art especially, drawing and painting. She enjoyed riding her bike, fishing, playing cards and dice. In her younger years, Karen enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally. She also took road trips with her family and friends throughout the United States. Karen will be remembered as being a social butterfly and for always being positive, energetic and active. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, the Elks Club and the Owatonna Art Center.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (and Delina) Sarazine of Eden Prairie and Packy (and Darci) Sarazine of Eagan; grandchildren, Tristan, Colton, Jovielle, Peyton and Dylan Sarazine; and sister, Yvonne Dolgner of Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward "Bill" W. Sarazine; step-son, Bill Sarazine; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (LuVerne) Tovson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to Meals on Wheels or to the Owatonna Art Center.