Lois M. Johnson

OWATONNA — Lois May Johnson, 79, of Owatonna, died unexpectedly, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 28, 1941 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jens Henry Jensen, Sr. and Ruby Pauline (Olstad) Jensen. The family relocated to Owatonna area and then to Albert Lea when she was about 3. Lois attended school in Albert Lea and graduated in 1959.
She married Kenneth Gossman. To this union, three sons and one daughter were born, Richard, Robert Donna and Paul. The couple later divorced.
Lois attended the vo-tech school in Jackson, MN, and graduated from Medical Secretary course. She obtained a job at the Owatonna Clinic and retired from the clinic after 17 1/2 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Lois married LaRuen "Larry" Johnson on November 23, 1996 and they made their home in Owatonna.
Lois has had a passion for sewing since she was a child. She enjoyed making quilts and donating them to the Crisis Center and other charities. She has made quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and many other crafts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Richard (Lorie) Gossman of Rochester, Robert (Cassie) Gossman of Eugene, OR, Donna Miller of Hudson, WI, and Paul (Taunia) of Meridian, ID; step-children, Shawn (Jessica) Johnson of Mantorville and Sara (Michael) Lindstrom of Blaine; brother, Orville Jensen of South Carolina and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Jensen of Connecticut; 12 grandchildren, Kristina (Chris) Jerry, Katie (Eric) Lewanski, Kyle Gossman, Kellie Gossman, Joshua Moe, Melissa Moe, Bobbie (Randy) Zincke, Michael Moe, Kelsey Miller, Kirsten (Kris) Wallin, Tyler Gossman and Brandon Gossman and 11 great-grandchildren, Riley Jerry, Easton Jerry, Grant Lewanski, Adeline Lewanski, Irena Lewanski, Anthony Moe-Tucker, Caiden McCoy, Rhyder Moe, Hayden Wallin, Luke Wallin and Alyvia Zincke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jens and Ruby; husband, LaRuen "Larry" Johnson; and siblings, Jens Jensen, Jr, Doris Quam and Norma Jensen; niece, Lorie Jensen and nephew, Gary Jensen.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and at St. John Lutheran Church on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM . Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to the National Psoriasis Foundation, www.psoriasis.org .