Glen E. Stark

OWATONNA — Glen Stark, age 83, passed away September 3, 2021, in Owatonna.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, presided by Rev. John Weisenburger. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral starting at 10:00 AM. Interment, with military honors by the Steele County Funeral Unit, will be at Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
Glen was born July 7, 1938, to parents Adolph and Elsie (Ptacek) Stark in Owatonna.
He married Diane Wincell at Our Saviors Lutheran Church Dec. 15, 1963.
He retired from Wenger in 2001. He also was an Army Reserve veteran for over 20 years.
Glen was very proud of his family and enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends.
He was a kind and outgoing person; he could strike a conversation up with anyone. He was an avid motorcyclist and was often seen riding around Owatonna.
Glen is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Diane; children, Scott (Jan) Stark, Florida, Denise Stark, Rochester, Patty Stark, Owatonna, MaryAnn (Jerry) Stanley, Owatonna, Mike (Suzy) Stark, Eagan, MN, grandchildren, Rachael, Jennifer, Rebecca, Shelby, Samantha, Andrea, Cody, and Lindsay, great -granddaughters, Aleeah, Piper, Nora, Gracey; and one brother, Gary Stark. He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Lustig.
