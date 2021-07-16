Maurea Ann Spinler

BLOOMINGTON — Spinler, Maurea Ann, age 79 of Bloomington, MN was called to her heavenly home on June 28, 2021. Preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Richard Newgren; parents, Albert & Leone Spinler; and brother, David Spinler. Maurea spent her entire working career at Litho Tech in East Bloomington. Maurea had a passion for gardening, woodworking, and painting. She took great pride in her garden and her flowers were just as amazing. Some of her favorite activities were riding her bike and spending time with her cat, Jessie. Her talents have been enjoyed by many and her pleasant personality will be missed greatly. She is lovingly remembered by 3 nieces, Pam (Scott) Gilson, Kim (Mark) Symes, and Cindy Spinler; great-nieces, Chelsey & Taylor; great-nephew, Blake; great-great nephew, Alec; great-great nieces, Amelia & Sutton; and life-long friend, Colleen McCusker. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 p.m. Wed., July 28th at the Church of the Nativity of Mary, 9900 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to Mass with refreshments to follow.
Service information
Jul 28
First Visitation
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
Church of Nativity of Mary
9900 Lyndale Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420
9900 Lyndale Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Service
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Church of Nativity of Mary
9900 Lyndale Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420
9900 Lyndale Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Lasting Memories
Trending Now
-
Bar fight bleeds into late night altercation, charges
-
Blooming Prairie chief settles with city, drops appeal over performance review
-
Longtime fair lover Dick Reinhardt dies at 95
-
Coleman joins Owatonna schools to lead new career opportunities program
-
Owatonna schools leaders spell out millions in annual maintenance needs