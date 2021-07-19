Mona Annn McMartin

CLAREMONT — Mona A. McMartin, 73, of Claremont, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, peacefully at her home in Claremont surrounded by her family.
Mona was born August 3, 1947, the daughter of Emil and Lorraine (Cain) Butler, in Owatonna. She attended country school and then Waseca Ag School. She was married to Donald "Mick" McMartin on October 3, 1963, in Claremont. They lived in Claremont for a couple of years before moving to Owatonna. In 1971, Mick and Mona build a home in Claremont and they lived there for the rest of her life. She provided daycare and also worked at Jostins before getting her real estate license. Mona loved the community in which she lived. She was an awarded realtor dedicated for 36 years, a school board member, a championship bowler, a devoted volunteer and organizer. They loved to travel together to see family and friends throughout the states. She also liked fishing, flower gardening and feeding the birds.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Donald "Mick" McMartin of Claremont, children Mellany Heise of Tulalip, Washington, Jason (Christy) McMartin of Cottage Grove, grandchildren Chad (Brittney) Heise, Ashley (Davis) Heise, Brandon Heise, and Matthew Heise. She is also survived by her siblings Perry Butler of Palm Springs, CA, Lorraine Mueller of Janesville, Steve Butler of Brooklyn Park, Danny (Tonya) Butler of Aitkin, Randy (Sonja) Butler of Brooklyn Park, Brian (Vicki) Butler of Cedar, Veletta (Todd) Gartner of Golden Valley, Rhonda Egan of Brooklyn Park, sister-in-law Nancy Butler De Sota, Belchertown, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Lorraine, brothers Rodney Loren, Roger and Dalen Butler, sister Penny Butler, brothers-in-law Paul Mueller, Larry Johnson, Larry McMartin and nephews Matthew Mueller and Willie Mueller.
The family would love to thank Hospice Mayo for all their love and support they have shown Mona and the family throughout Mona's last weeks. They have been a pillar of support, resource, caring and kindness that will not be forgotten