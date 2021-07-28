Craig Kenneth Harlicker

OWATONNA — Craig K. Harlicker 52, of Owatonna, died, 7/26/2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Craig was born on April 4, 1969, the son of Kenneth and Phyllis (Meixner) Harlicker, in Owatonna. He grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1987. While in high school he worked for NAPA and continued to work there for a few years following school. He then worked for Ford for about 12 years before starting his own business. In 2006, he started Harlicker's Repair as a tribute to his grandfather and father. At his business, he worked as a mechanic on all makes of vehicles. Craig enjoyed Nascar, woodworking, and collecting die cast cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends and took great pride in being genuinely kind and selfless. He will be remembered for his really big heart and for being a great dad and friend.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Harlicker of Hope and Faith Harlicker of Owatonna, mother Phyllis Harlicker (and special friend Richard Knutson) of Claremont. He is also survived by his close friends Jake Ross and Nate Wagner, former wives Kim Stockwell and Jaime Watkins and his dog Rocky. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Harlicker and aunts Carol Harlicker and Beverly Ruzek.
Family and friends may gather at Michaelson Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 30th.