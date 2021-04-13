MANKATO — James Harold McCormick 88, formerly of Owatonna passed away April 4, 2021 in Mankato.
James was born to James F and Rosella McCormick, Aug. 11, 1932 in Minot ND.
James served in the US Navy, stationed at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX from 1952-1956. He met and married Beatrice Diane White, a Navy WAVE, who was also stationed there. They married July 19, 1955. They moved to Moorhead, MN where James earned his B.S.W. in Social Work in 1959 from Minnesota State University at Moorhead.
He began his career as a Juvenile Probation Officer for Waseca, Dodge and Steele Counties.
He moved with his family to Owatonna in 1966 and worked 25 years as the Personnel Director for Wenger Corporation until his retirement in 1993. He and Diane then moved to St Peter where he resumed his juvenile probation work until his permanent retirement. They had recently moved to Mankato.
James had a love for music and remained active in it for most of his life. He was a member of the barbershop quartet, the "Seek-A-Tones" and was a proud member of the Roger Tenney Choral for many years. He also enjoyed participating in musicals presented by Owatonna Little Theater.
Besides his love for music, James loved sports and enjoyed playing basketball and football as a young man. He coached youth sports in Owatonna and was an avid bicyclist and racquetball player through his latter years.
James was an active member of both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St Joseph Catholic Church while residing in Owatonna.
James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Diane - Mankato MN and four children:
Denise - Placentia, CA
James - Minneapolis, MN Thomas - Ventura, CA
Kevin - Thousand Oaks, CA.
Grandchildren include: Amber, Andrew, Benn, Gillian, Chloe, Aaron, Kyle, Mckenna, and four Great Granddaughters; Ani, Layla, Riley and Kiley, his brother Dennis McCormick, Bloomington, IL and his sister Marilyn Leonhart, Laguna Niguel, CA.
James McCormick will be interned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN in a private ceremony.