Ralph Schrader

OWATONNA — Ralph Dale Schrader, 89, of Owatonna passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 10, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born February 1, 1932 in Wasioja, MN, the son of Earl and Fanny Schrader. At a very early age Ralph was taken in and raised by his grandmother, with whom he had a loving, caring home. Ralph attended schools in Wasioja and Faribault. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Army and was in the 25th Infantry Division, 65th Combat Engineers (Lightning Division). Because his company was already in Japan, his was one of the first units to land in Korea at the beginning of the Korean War. Returning from Korea, he was attached to the 698th Engineer Field Maintenance Company. He was proud to serve his country and a proud veteran.
August 10, 1957 he married Myrtle Bendorf at the Associated Church in Owatonna. They made their home and raised their family in Owatonna. They have lived in their present home over 50 years.
Ralph worked as a heavy equipment operator, a proud member of the 49ers. He worked all over the state of Minnesota on jobs like clearing and leveling the ground for the foundations of the Burnsville Shopping Center and MN Zoo, expanding highways throughout Minnesota, and building flood dikes to stop the floodwaters in St. Peter/Mankato and Winona. After 30 years with Fischer Construction (now known as AVR), he retired at 65.
Ralph dearly loved his family, who were most important in his life. He had a strong set of values: love of his family, deep faith, strong work ethic and honoring commitments. Ralph enjoyed small projects working with his hands, fishing, old-time dancing, playing cards, reading western books, watching western shows/movies and solving word search puzzles. He also collected marbles, rocks from various gravel pits, NASCAR vehicles and over 40,000 pop tops for the Ronald McDonald house. He took pride in his home, fixing and maintaining the house, garage and yard (he was always painting something). He especially took great joy in decorating the house and yard for Christmas, creating the Snoopy, Woodstock and doghouse Christmas decorations that were in the front yard for over 35 years. He had fun with good friends at Best Point on Lake Tetonka in Waterville, where they had a trailer for over 30 years. His and Myrtle's travels took them to 47 states, enjoying Branson Veterans week, Alaskan cruise and NASCAR races (they were at the Daytona 500 race the year that Dale Earnhardt was killed). They also traveled to Holland, Iceland, Ireland and Canada. He had a love of animals, especially dogs.
Ralph is survived by his wife Myrtle (married 63 years and 8 months); children: Deb Schrader of Apple Valley, MN, Steve Schrader of Savage, MN and Randy Schrader of Apple Valley, MN; sister-in-law Norma (Edward) Krenke of Claremont, MN, sister-in-law Marlene Schrader of Rochester, MN; cousins, nieces and nephews; grandchildren Alexander and Christopher Lee of Heidelberg, Germany (who adopted a delighted Ralph and Myrtle as grandparents); and many close friends. We will all miss his many stories about Wasioja, work, traveling and Korea.
He was preceded in death by his mother Fanny and step-father Lloyd Sterling, father, Earl Schrader, brother Clarence Schrader and brother-in law, Larry (Ramona) Bendorf.
Memorials are preferred to Owatonna Trinity Lutheran Church (building fund) or a memorial of the donor's choice. Ralph especially enjoyed the new addition making the church more accessible.
