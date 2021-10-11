OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Lee Schwartz passed away at the age of 53 years, on October 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Lee Michael Schwartz was born on April 11, 1968, to Donald and Marjorie (Heffele) Schwartz, at the Windom Hospital in Windom, MN. He graduated from Owatonna High School in Owatonna, MN, in June 1989.
Lee was a kindhearted gentleman that always was quick to make friends with everyone he came across. Lee was loved by everyone that knew him. He touched many lives with his good-natured humor and charismatic personality. Lee was best friends with many people, and he was known for his infectious smile and big hugs!
Lee was a man of great faith. He was baptized on May 26, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers, MN. He was confirmed on November 19, 1988. He always prayed for all those that he felt needed some extra prayers, especially those listed in the church bulletin each Sunday.
Lee was employed at Cedar Valley Services in Owatonna for 25+ years, where he was part of the cleaning crew at Godfathers Pizza. Most recently he worked at the Cottonwood County DAC. He was a beloved worker there and loved the staff, his co-workers, and his jobs.
Lee had many hobbies, including playing with his dogs, riding his bike, and playing cards. He was an avid sports fan and loved all the Minnesota sports teams.
Lee is survived by his mother and father, Donald and Marge Schwartz of Jeffers, MN; two brothers, Dwight and Dawn Roos of Owatonna, MN; and Tyson and Susan Schwartz, Charlotte, NC; a niece, Jessica Roos and nephew, Jason Roos of Owatonna MN; two nieces, Hannah and Olivia Schwartz of Charlotte, NC; two grand nieces, Mataya and Tiana Roos; two grand nephews, Tayvin Roos and Cayson Haberman; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lee is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gus and Mavis Heffele; and Helmut and Ruth Schwartz.
Blessed be the memory of Lee Michael Schwartz.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers, MN. Burial will follow at the Jeffers Cemetery in Jeffers. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of LaCanne Family Funeral Service. Condolences and memories of Lee can be sent online to www.lacannefuneralhome.com.