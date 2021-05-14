OWATONNA — Billy Wayne Weese passed away April 29, 2021, Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Born May 29, 1947 in Dumas, AR to Raymond & Edith Weese. Survived by wife, Joyce Weese, Owatonna, and three children: Erica Weese Sevenstar, Dyer, AR, Jared Weese, Tucson, AZ, and Dylan Weese, Owatonna. Friends and family are invited to attend funeral service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
