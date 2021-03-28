OWATONNA — Judy Ann Dombrosky, 60, of Owatonna, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House.
She is survived by mother, Jeanne Dombrosky of Owatonna; sister, Jill (and Dan) Lange of Owatonna; brother, John (and Stacy) Dombrosky of Durham, NC; nieces and nephews, Samuel Lange, Andrew Lange, Taylor Rodenberg, Ashley Rodenberg, David Dombrosky, Anastasia Dombrosky; one aunt, one uncle and several cousins. She was preceded in death by father, James Dombrosky.
Private family memorial services will be held with interment in the Lakeview Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI.