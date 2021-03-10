OWATONNA — Bernice E. Reisenauer, 93, of Owatonna, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community.
She was born September 19, 1927, in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of William and Marion (McGarvey) Long. Bernice graduated from high school in Brandon, Manitoba and attended Misericordia School of Nursing in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She then traveled to the United States to begin her nursing career. In 1952, she married William L. Reisenauer at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Edina. After their wedding, they made Owatonna their home. Bernice worked for the Owatonna Clinic as one of the first nurses where she was employed for over 30 years. She was very proud of receiving her United States Citizenship. Bernice's family was the most important part of her life. She loved gathering and spending time with her family and friends. She liked traveling, making several trips home to Canada to visit her family. She enjoyed camping especially at Whitewater State Park and Sarasota, Florida where she wintered for 12 years. Bernice was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Owatonna where she faithfully attended for over 68 years.
She is survived by her son, William (and Elisabeth) Reisenauer of Carver; daughter, Laurie (and Mark) Sisser of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Christopher (and Samantha) Sisser, Marie (Mitch) Ashby, William Reisenauer and David Reisenauer; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan and Everleigh Sisser; and nieces, Leslie Nosworthy and Gale MacFarlane.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Reisenauer; and brother, Harold Long.
Private family services will be held. The service will be available online at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Please visit: www.wearelivetoday.com/bernice-reisenauer
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Owatonna.