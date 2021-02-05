Larry D. Plumley

OWATONNA — Larry Duane Plumley, 67, of Owatonna, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at home following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 9, 1953, in Olivia, Minnesota the son of Stanley and Gladys (Arndt) Plumley. He lived in Hector until 4th grade when the family moved to a farm near Bird Island where he graduated from high school in 1971. After high school, Larry farmed, worked construction and then attended Vo-Tech school in Austin. There he met Natalie Buzzard and the couple married November 11, 1989. The couple lived in Austin until 1996 when they moved to Owatonna. Larry worked for Owatonna Concrete and in 2004 began his own business, L & N Concrete Pumping. The couple sold the business in 2018, and Larry fully retired in 2019.
Larry and Natalie enjoyed traveling in their RV to Florida for the past 5 years. Even though he was a work-a-holic, he was self-disciplined and down-to-earth. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He lived for Sunday's and loved attending services at Bethel Church.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Plumley of Owatonna; children, Tim Schmidt of Mankato, Chris Schmidt of Austin, Chad (Danielle) Plumley of Minnetonka and Chase Plumley of Rochester; grandchildren, Audrina Suckow, Aila Suckow, Isaac Schmidt and Jaxon Schmidt; siblings, Joyce (Craig) Bangtson of Louisville, KY, Les (Mary Jo) Plumley of Olivia and Lynn (Kelly) Plumley of Bird Island and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Gladys Plumley and brother, Randy Plumley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 8, 2021 at Bethel Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Micheal Simmerman will officiate. Livestream the service at www.bethelowatonna.com/eventstream . Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.
Memorials preferred to Bethel Church.