Mark (Murcus) Nielson

DENVER, COLORADO — The family of Mark (Marcus) Nielson are sad to announced his passing on March 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Mark was born October 3, 1975 to David and LaRaine Neilson. Mark was a kind and gentle person with a goofy sense of humor and a robust laugh. He enjoyed his many friends. He was well known as being incredibly empathetic being there for friends and family with a warm hug and smile. He was always able to be open and vulnerable about his struggles and we know that he helped many and touched many lives. His love of animals was well-known as his love of children. This was made apparent as he often worked with preschool and special needs kids. His special way of helping them navigate difficult emotions that he was familiar with himself was greatly appreciated by the families.
He will be greatly missed by sister Romaine (Phil) Pugin and their children, Ted and daughter Addy and Clara. Sister, Noelle (Tom) Westrum and their Children, Ben, Jade, Elle and Noah. Sister, Shawna Nielson, Mother LaRaine Nielson. Father Dave (Barb) Nielsen, stepsister Amy (Jim) Holewa and stepbrother Kyle (Jenny) Soderstrom. There will be a gathering of friends in Denver Colorado on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the City Park in Denver. and the family is planning a future gathering in Minneapolis. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com