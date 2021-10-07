OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN — Of OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
Bea Van Demark Isaak, 84, died on October 6, 2021, at Boutwells Landing.
Born in Minneapolis and raised in Owatonna, Mrs. Isaak graduated from Owatonna High School, St. Catherine University and Northwestern University (Master of Music: Piano). She married Donald J. Isaak in 1963 and raised her family in Evanston, Illinois where she taught piano for over 30 years. She was an accomplished piano teacher and performer giving concerts wherever she lived and often with her husband.
She is survived by her two daughters, Katie and her husband Peter of New York, and Meg and her husband Matteo of Italy; three grandchildren: William (and his wife Maddy), Maeve and Gregory. She is also survived by her siblings: Tom Van Demark of California, Sarah Flanagan and her husband Don of Minnesota and James (JB) Van Demark and his wife Amy of New York.
Service Saturday, October 9, 3:30 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 1/2 hour prior. Burial Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Catherine University, St. Paul, Minnesota or to the Thaviu-Isaak Piano Scholarship Competition at the Music School at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. Her music, generosity of spirit and loving kindness will be missed by her family, friends, students, and the many lives that she touched.
651-439-5511