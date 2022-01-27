Donn Kittle Jan 27, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OWATONNA, MN — Rev. Donn Kittle, former pastor of Grace Baptist Church passed away on Dec. 15, 2021.Visitation is Feb. 5 at 3:00 pm. with memorial video beginning at 3:40 pm. Service starts at 4:00. Streamed on Facebook at GBCOwatonna.Memorials can be made to Grace Baptist Church or Central Baptist Theological Seminary Minneapolis. To plant a tree in memory of Donn Kittle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donn Kittle Pastor Memorial Grace Baptist Church Christianity Owatonna Video Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now Major housing project proposed behind Lowe's, Kohl's ‘A childhood dream’: Fitcher, Flemke steal the spotlight in Owatonna's return to home mat Men charged in alleged shoplifting from Cabela's Shawn M. Pierce Local nurse starts Botox beauty bar in Owatonna Upcoming Events Jan 27 Pints with a Purpose - Supporting Rachel’s Light Thu, Jan 27, 2022 Jan 28 Bold & Cold Soup Supper Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28 Winter Weekend Out open swim, log rolling Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 29 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Genealogy exhibit opening, open house Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices