OWATONNA, MN — Rev. Donn Kittle, former pastor of Grace Baptist Church passed away on Dec. 15, 2021.

Visitation is Feb. 5 at 3:00 pm. with memorial video beginning at 3:40 pm. Service starts at 4:00. Streamed on Facebook at GBCOwatonna.

Memorials can be made to Grace Baptist Church or Central Baptist Theological Seminary Minneapolis.

