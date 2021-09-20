Joshua D. Peterson

HAYFIELD — Joshua David Peterson, 40, of Hayfield, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 of injuries received in a motorcycle accident in Highland Township, Wabasha County, MN.
He was born September 8, 1981 in Monticello, Minnesota and adopted by Eleanor and Dennis Peterson in February,1982. He grew up in Claremont and attended Triton Schools where he played hockey.
He was married to Mindy Blood and the couple had three children who he adored, Kiari, Tori and Mitchell. They later divorced.
Joshua has worked in concrete and masonry for Scott Quaale of Claremont his entire career.
Outside of work, he enjoyed gaming with his children, loved riding motorcycle, sightseeing, gatherings with family especially at holidays and was an avid Minnesota Wild fan. Most of all he was a dedicated father to his three children and his life revolved around them.
He is survived by his children, Kiari Peterson, Tori, Peterson and Mitchell Peterson all of Mantorville; mother, Eleanor Peterson of Claremont; father, Dennis (Dorothy Viker) Peterson of Dodge Center; sisters, Amanda (Jeff) Tjosaas of Zumbrota and Ashley (Jared) Munnikhuysen of Dodge Center; girlfriend, Christina Sargent-Woodworth of Hayfield; niece, Kora Munnikhuysen; nephew, Brayden Munnikhuysen and aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Izella Peterson, and Elmer and Cleo Sleeper and uncle, Bruce Peterson.
A Memorial Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at First Presbyterian Church on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Claremont with Reverend Douglas Walters officiating. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Claremont.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the family and will be used for his children.