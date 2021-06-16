Gerald Schreck

OWATONNA — Gerald "Gerry" Schreck, 74, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in hospice care in Faribault.
He was born August 26, 1946 in Lake City the son of Lambert and Marion (Laqua) Schreck. Gerry graduated from Lake City High School in 1964. On November 13, 1965 he married Tonja Petrich, his high school sweetheart, in Lake City. The couple lived in Lake City, Winona, Northfield and Waseca before moving to Owatonna. Gerry worked as a salesman for various lumber yards and built homes before opening Schreck Color Center. After running his own store for a few years, he returned to selling building supplies and retired in 2009.
Gerry was a member of Bethel Church, Ducks Unlimited, Jaycees, Lakesters Car Club, International Order of Hoo-Hoo (Lumberman's Association) and Pheasants Forever. He loved collecting and playing guitars, hunting, fishing, golfing, painting, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Tonja Schreck of Owatonna; sons, Anthony "Tony" (and Karen) Schreck of Roseville, Nickolas "Nick" (and Shelly) Schreck of LaCrosse, WI; grandchildren, Alexa, Kelsey, Theo, Oliver; brother, Joseph Schreck of Las Vegas; sisters, Margaret Scharr of Prescott,WI, Carol Warfel of Red Wing and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Schreck; brother in law, James Scharr.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and at Bethel Church on Monday from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11am at Bethel Church with Pastor Micheal Simmerman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.