John "Jack" Dillemuth

OWATONNA — John Charles "Jack" Dillemuth, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed onto eternal life peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Birchwood Cottages Memory Care Center in Owatonna, MN. He was 85 years old.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home, 1603 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 S Elm Ave, Owatonna, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna, MN following the funeral. A celebration to honor Jack's life will follow interment at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home Reception Center.
Jack was born November 4, 1935, in Faribault, MN to John E. and Albina (née Steinbauer) Dillemuth. On September 12, 1959, he married his beloved wife Marilyn Ann Wierzbinski, and together they shared more than 61 years until his death. They raised three children whom he adored and adorned with his playful nicknames: Tom "Dates" (Stephanie) Dillemuth, Pewaukee, WI; Kathy "Beanie Bugger" (Deon) Lausche, Lakeville, MN, and Jenni "Roundy" (Trevor) Robb, St. Peter, MN. He was the proud grandfather of eight adoring grandchildren: Hannah, Cole, Emma and Jack Dillemuth; Devon and Kailyn Lausche; and Leighton and Levi Robb.
Jack spent his early years in Northfield, MN until his family moved to Owatonna in 1947, where he attended country school and St Mary's grade school. He was a 1955 graduate of Owatonna High School, where he was a 3-sport/6-letter athlete in football, wrestling, and track. Prior to his graduation, Jack enlisted in the MN Army National Guard in 1953, where he served on active duty from 1957 through 1958, reached the rank of SSgt, and was honorably discharged in 1961. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the AMVETS.
Jack loved the Lord and was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where he and Marilyn were married and attended throughout their life together. He was a parish council member, president, and trustee. Jack was a 48-year life member of the Owatonna Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight and was Knight of the Year in 1990.
Jack was a proud, long-time employee of the Owatonna Tool Company (now BOSCH Group). During his more than 41 years with OTC, he served in many front-line production positions in a variety of departments. He was ultimately promoted to the position of manufacturing engineer where he spent the majority of his career, finally retiring in 1996.
Jack may have been best known in the Owatonna community for his more than 55 years of service to the Steele County Law Enforcement Department, as a Special Deputy Sheriff. His engaging smile and quick wit endeared him to all he encountered while providing decades of security and order to football games, dances, courthouse juries, and, of course, the county fair. He was also a volunteer fireman for the city of Owatonna and Rural Fire Association from 1956 through 1973, but retired early due to a back injury sustained while on duty.
Jack loved the Owatonna community and enjoyed volunteering and serving in many organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the Steele County Food Shelf, the Steele County Historical Society, the Owatonna Eagles Club, and the Owatonna Park and Recreation Department, where he coached his kids' football and basketball teams and umpired softball for many years. He was an election judge for the City of Owatonna and Steele County for more than 20 years. Always the servant, Jack donated well over 14 gallons of blood throughout his life, and he will be remembered as a pleasant and giving soul who brightened others' lives by sharing a smile and a beer, being kind, and helping others, regardless of the cost.
Jack is survived by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his brother Paul (Betty) Dillemuth, Sun City, AZ; brother-in-law Jim (Shirley) Wierzbinski, Owatonna, MN; sister-in-law, Irene Wierzbinski, Owatonna, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers and sisters: Don (Marlene) Dillemuth, Fran (Curly) Frodl, Ken (Sally) Dillemuth, Dick (Carol) Dillemuth, Donna (Bill) Arndt and Pat Carroll; in-laws: Frank (Kay) Wierzbinski, Robert Wierzbinski and John Wierzbinski; niece Lori Arndt and many other extended family members.
The Dillemuth family would like to thank Glen Meger and the Brick-Meger Funeral Home family for their genuine friendship and selfless support of Jack and Marilyn over these last many years. Jack was humbly honored for the opportunity he had to serve this community for 20 years as a member of this funeral home family, helping families navigate the loss of their loved ones.
For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com