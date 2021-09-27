Katherine Buland

WASECA — KATHERINE "KATIE" MARIE BULAND, age 54, of Waseca, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home.
Born on March 30, 1967, in Minneapolis. At a young age, Katie was adopted by the Richard and Barbara (Lueken) Sankovitz family. She grew up in Waseca, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School and later graduated from Waseca Public School, where she excelled at Band and Track. Katie continued her education at St. Theresa in Winona and Minneapolis Business College. On November 16, 1996, Katie was united in marriage to Glenn Buland at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Katie worked at First National Bank for many years as a teller until her children were born. She enjoyed Stampin' UP!, crafts, camping and watching movies. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca and was active with the Waseca Band Boosters and as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Katie is remembered for her laugh and unique sense of humor, and as a kind, attentive, caring, and generous person who would selflessly put others before herself. She cherished her family, friends, and cats.
Katherine is survived by her loving husband, Glenn of Waseca; children: Jacob and Madeline Buland of Waseca; father, Richard Sankovitz of Waseca; siblings: Ann (Bernie) Gaytko of Waseca, Thomas (Gretchen) Sankovitz of Waseca, Elizabeth (Jon) Danger of Prior Lake, and James (Kristin) Sankovitz of Chaska, Betsy (Jon) Olson of Winona and Clare Weir of Neshkoro, WI; mother-in-law, Norma Buland of Waseca; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Sankovitz.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the State Street Chapel (711 N. State St.) of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, concluding with a 7:00 PM prayer service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Interment will be at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.
Family requests that attendees wear white or bright colors, preferably not black.
Memorials are preferred to the Waseca County Animal Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association.