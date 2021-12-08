Robert James Bob Walerius

OWATONNA — Bob Walerius (78) of Owatonna passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Owatonna with Military Rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral liturgy at the church on Monday.
Bob was born January 4, 1943 the son of William J. and Agnes A. (Odenthal) Walerius in Mankato, MN. Bob graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Army Reserves serving from 1961 through 1967. Bob was united in marriage to Judie Hoelz on August 28, 1965 at Saint Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Bob spent his entire career in Agri Business and retired in 2005 as co-owner of the Bixby Feed Mill.
Bob enjoyed fishing and family time at their cabin on German Lake. He loved playing baseball and later softball and he was truly one of the MN Twins' biggest fans. Bob had a very special love for his fur buddies, Snickers and Cooper. Bob enjoyed traveling with Judie to different parts of the world and in retirement wintering in Arizona. But one of Bob's favorite things was hosting a garage party with country music for his family and many friends.
Bob was blessed with a loving family and many happy memories with his children and grandchildren. "Bobber" will be sadly missed by, Judie, his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, and their children Amy (the late Juan) Villarreal of Owatonna, Kate (Dennis) Leppert of Owatonna, Mike (Tiffany) Walerius of Owatonna, Matt (Jessica) Walerius of Owatonna, and Elizabeth Green of Denver, CO, 11 grandchildren (Samantha, Jordan, Jake, Tony, Gavin, Alex, Maddie, Chloe, Andrew, Josh, and Joey), 2 great granddaughters (Lydia and Olivia), and brothers Marty (Cathy) Walerius of Owatonna and James (Chris) Walerius of Long Island. Bob is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Juan, his parents, and his sister Ann Marie. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com