Mary A. Bruessel

OWATONNA — Mary Ann Bruessel, 89, of Owatonna, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Born to Catherine Gorman at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse, WI on January 6, 1932. She lived in Lanesboro, MN. Feeling unable to properly care for her daughter, Catherine asked Peder and Annie Overland of Rushford, MN. to adopt her as a toddler. Which they willingly did.
After several years in the Rushford area Mary and her parents moved to an apartment adjacent to their eldest daughter and her family. Mary always referred to their son, Richard, as her brother and not her nephew.
Mary graduated from St. Paul's Monroe High School in 1950.
Richard introduced Mary to a St. Olaf classmate, Loren Bruessel of Medford, MN. They would meet again in 1955 after Loren served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. They wed on October 29, 1955 and were together until his passing in March of 2017.
They resided in Milwaukee, WI., Lincoln, NE. and Fort Worth, TX. before returning to Steele County in 1959. Mary worked in the Steele County Nurses office until the arrival of their first adopted child in 1964 at which time she became a full-time mother and helped Loren on the farm they purchased in Merton Township.
She remained there until 2018 when she moved to the Brooks on St. Paul Road in Owatonna. Where she resided for 3 years before moving to Homestead Hospice House the final 3 months of her life. During this time, she also recuperated at Koda Living Community and in October of 2020 entered Ecumen Hospice Care. As important as the outstanding care she received cared for her. was the respect and dignity she was shown by literally all who for her. Mary and her family are eternally grateful to all of you.
Not blessed with children of their own Mary and Loren chose to be a blessing to newborns, James Michael in 1964 and Linda Marie in 1966, adopting both as infants.
Mary and Loren truly shared their lives and work decisions were done together. Never complaining always respecting.
During harvest time on the farm, when extra help was needed those who helped out were more interested in what Mary was cooking then what Loren was paying. No one left Mary's table hungry or disappointed.
Mary and Loren enjoyed weekends with friends and relatives playing cards and dancing until retirement when they traveled extensively.
Mary suffered a stroke at age 52, which affected her vision. She had to rely on others for transportation. Realizing how fortunate she was to have a slight handicap, Mary chose to continue working with the American Red Cross Blood Drive, United Way and answered phones for Contact Crisis Hotline for many years enjoying her reassurance calls to shut-ins and others in need.
Her faith was a very strong part of her life and she knew her Lord and Savior were always by her side.
Mary was preceded to her final peace by her husband, Loren. Her parents, Peder and Annie and her sisters Gilma (Helmer) Halvorson, Agnes (Arnold) Mueller, brother, Nord (Viola) Overland, brother/nephew Richard Halvorson and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrel and Delores Bruessel.
She is remembered by son, Jim (Julie) Bruessel of Medford, daughter Linda (Gene) Troggio of Fishers, IN., grandchildren, Jordyn Caudle, Jarrad Bruessel, Kate (Kyle) Williamson and Alex Raaen and great-grandson, Dallas Williamson. As well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and Catherine's two sons Gary and Wes Inman.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM . Funeral services will be held May 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Rushton officiating. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are preferred to Moland Lutheran Church, Ecumen Hospice or Homestead Hospice House.