OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Kay Lois Voth, 80, of Bloomington and Owatonna, MN, died suddenly at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on December 27, 2021, with family at her side, a day after fracturing her hip in a fall.
She was born in New York City, NY, the daughter of Rev. D. Keith and Marian (Williamson) Irwin. She grew up next door to Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, IA, where her father pastored. Her family moved to Minneapolis, MN, when she was in tenth grade, and she graduated valedictorian from Washburn High School. She married Frederick Christian Voth on June 8, 1963—five days after graduating magna cum laude from Macalester College with a degree in English. They taught at a Lutheran school in the Bronx for two years, then moved to Bloomington, MN, to raise their children Eric and Kristi, and were active at Mount Hope and later St. Michael's Lutheran Church. In 1987 they followed Fred's job to Owatonna, MN, and were active at Trinity Lutheran Church; Kay sang in both choirs, including solos. In 2021, she moved to Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington, to be closer to family.
Kay suffered 51 years from Crohn's Disease, but always kept a positive attitude and clung to her faith in Jesus! She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, leading women's Bible studies, reading, singing, buying gifts for people years in advance, and writing many thousands of birthday cards and encouragement letters to friends and family. II Tim 4:7-8!
She is survived by son Eric (Cheryl) Voth of Maplewood, daughter Kristi Voth of Minnetonka, grandchildren Laura (Chris) Bankers, Michelle Voth, and Jason Voth, sister Betty (Oluf) Kongshaug of Columbus, OH, brother Mark Irwin of Oak Park Heights, MN, sister-in-law Margaret Irwin of Oak Park Heights, MN, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Fred Voth, and her brother Donald Irwin.
Visitation will be at Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Bloomington, MN, from 10-11:30 on Saturday, January 1, with the funeral service and a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at 3:30 at St. John Cemetery, Owatonna, MN, with a reception from 4-5 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to Mt. Hope, Trinity, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UCWrg0uhuRoCGP3oLBfX kzzQ.