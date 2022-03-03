OWATONNA, MN — On February 26th, Dale Leo Springer passed away after a short battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 13th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the VFW in Owatonna, with a short program beginning at 3:30. A private interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Dale was born on February 28th, 1943 in Owatonna to Luvern Springer and Arlene (Eaker) Springer. He was the oldest of five children. He attended country school in a one room schoolhouse in Havana until 7th grade, and went on to graduate from Owatonna High School in 1961. It was in country school that he met the love of his life Darlene Shirley (Dostal) Springer. They were a "match made in heaven" and were married in May of 1964. Shortly after, Dale was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed the Aircraft Electrician Course at the U.S. Army Transportation School in Fort Eustis, VA in 1966. During his 3 years of service, he was stationed in Vietnam where he worked on helicopters as an Aircraft Electrician. After service, he graduated from Dunwoody Industrial Institute in the Electrical and Auto programs. Dale worked at Owatonna Ford for 35 years. Darlene and Dale made countless memories during their 34 years of marriage until Darlene passed away after a prolonged illness in 2010. He was by her side until the very end.
Dale is survived by and greatly missed by his daughters, Pamela (Brian) Raichle, Cathy (Corey) Phelps, Jenny Thompson, grandsons, Nick and Alex Raichle, Mat Phelps, Aidan and Marek Thompson, siblings, Denis (Margo) Springer (Leander, TX), Diane (Gary) Wilson (Owatonna, MN), and David (Sandy) Springer (Cedar Park, TX) and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene and sister, Donna (Springer) Trom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Owatonna Park and Rec for bike trails.