NAPLES, FLORIDA — Susan Bjoraker Kohlmeyer, age 66, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21 at her son's home in Naples, Florida.
Susan Kae, first born of identical, mirror twins, along with her sister, Sharon Rae, were born in Owatonna, MN on January 31, 1955 to Alfred J. and Delores E. (Eaker) Bjoraker.
Susan attended kindergarten at Washington Elementary in Owatonna and in July 1961, her family moved to Grand Meadow, MN, where her father owned and operated a business.
She graduated from Grand Meadow High School in May 1973 and attended Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, graduating in 1975 with an Associate of Arts degree and went on to graduate with a B.S. in elementary education from Mankato State College, Mankato, MN, in May 1977.
Susan taught school at Faribault State School, Lyle Elementary School. She graduated with a Master of Science degree in 1981 and was principal of the Wilson Center, Faribault prior to moving to Naples, Florida. She taught at Collier County schools and retired in 2009.
Susan was united in marriage to Galen Kohlmeyer in Aug. 1982 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Owatonna.
Survivors include her husband Galen of 39 years, sons Tristan (Brittany), Christopher, grandchildren Amelia, James, Charlie, and Remington of Naples, sister Sharon (James) Ulrich, niece Amanda, nephew Paul (Jennifer) Ulrich and great-nieces Myla and Cora Ulrich.