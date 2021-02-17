OWATONNA — Donald A Resler, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 16, 2021. A lifelong resident of Steele County, Don was born on September 9, 1925 to Anton and Myrtle (Hondl) Resler. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1943.
On February 3, 1951 he married the love of his life, Barbara June Freese of Anaheim, California and together they built a dairy and purebred hog operation and raised their family in Aurora Township. Don and Barb enjoyed traveling together and loved their time at Crane Lake, Minnesota. Their motorhome was always open to their family, friends and Crane Lake "family" members. Many hours were spent fishing together, going on boat rides and sharing a good meal. Both were known and loved for their hospitality and making all feel welcome whether at the farm or on Crane Lake.
Don served on the Steele County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Board, the Steele County Soil and Water Board, the Steele-Waseca Co-op Electric Board of Directors for 33 years, and the National Spotted Swine Board of Directors. In 2013 he was honored to be inducted into the Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame and in 2019 he was inducted into the National Spotted Swine Hall of Fame. He was the Steele County rural assessor for 18 years and was a member of the Star in the East Lodge #33 and the Western Fraternal Life Lodge #127.
Don is survived by his children: Todd (and Laura) Resler of Owatonna, Murry (and Valerie) Resler of Cottage Grove, Daun Resler-Schultz (and Mark) of Owatonna, grandchildren: Karen (and Shane) Hare, Steven (and Jill) Resler, Joel Resler, Clarissa Adams (and Corby Renfrew), Megan Resler, Amelia Schultz, Great-Grandchildren: Katelyn Hare; Ava, Addison, and Josie Resler; Evie, Roan, and Lena Adams, and brother, Lavern Resler of Lakewood, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his sister Marjorie (and Clifford) Kahlen, sister-in-law, Evelyn Resler, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Norvin and Bonnie Schaper.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with The Reverend Alan Broadwell officiating. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Havana Township. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Owatonna Area Hospice, or the donor's choice.