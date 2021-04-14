DUNDEE, FLORIDA — Gary Wesley Johnson (61) passed away peacefully in his home April 6, 2021 in Dundee FL, surrounded by his family after a 20-year battle with brain cancer. Gary was born in Albert Lea, MN in July of 1959 to Roger Wesley and Audrey Sharon Johnson. He attended country school near Hope, MN and later attended Owatonna Public Schools before enlisting in his beloved United States Marine Corps. After his active duty service, Gary graduated from Colorado Aero Tech, and had a very successful aviation career as an A&P, I/A and Director of Maintenance.
Reunited with his high school love, Jody Hurst; they married and raised four children, often relocating across the Midwest before eventually settling in rural Good Thunder, MN. Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing before discovering a new passion in motorcycles, he eventually got his first Harley-Davidson which provided years of great memories and friendships. He was often taking trips with his wife Jody on the back, or with his grown children, both of which made him smile. This passion coupled with Gary's strong sense of duty and patriotism led him to join the Patriot Guard Riders, another group with whom he rode frequently.
Over the last few years Gary was able to live a love filled and adventurous life traveling across the United States and experiencing new things, while strengthening his bond with the Lord. He was a family man, and prioritized his wife, children and grandchildren during his travels and adventures.
Gary was admired for always standing up for what he believed in and was proud of his family and values.
He could make anyone laugh with his outgoing and lovable personality, he enjoyed the occasional good-natured trick, and could often be heard yelling at the TV or radio when the Vikings or Twins were playing.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Jody Johnson (Dundee FL), his Children and Grandchildren: Benjamin & Michelle Johnson, Bella & Kaja (Keller, TX), Tasha & Todd Hollerich, Taylor & Tyler (Good Thunder, MN), Ryan & Missi Johnson, Caiden & Kooper (West Palm Beach, FL), Robert Johnson & Heather Liliani (Redondo Beach, CA) and Eddie Arth (nephew who cared for Gary) (Seattle, WA). His Siblings: Joanne & Gary Bromley (Mantorville, MN), Rhonda Flemming (Owatonna, MN), Diane & Dennis Deml (Ellendale, MN), Danny Kasper (Owatonna, MN), and Melissa & Bill Mitchell (Kasson, MN). His In-Laws: Terry Lamont (Las Vegas, NV), Angel & Pat Morgan (Janesville, MN), Mindy Arth (Issaquah, WA), Julie & Dave Kanne (Morristown, MN), and Lori & Jeff Steen (Mankato, MN). As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends from across the country.
Please join us in celebrating a life so beautifully lived by sharing your love, hugs and stories as we remember Gary's life, and the impact it has had on us all on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Johnson Farm, 54032 142nd Street, Good Thunder, MN. A private burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.