Casey Sather

OWATONNA — CASEY LOWELL SATHER, age 43, of Owatonna, died on April 2, 2022, at his home following a long struggle with addiction and mental illness.
Born on February 15, 1979, in Owatonna to LaMarr and Susann (Jenkins) Sather. He received his education through the Waseca Public School system, receiving his GED in 1997. Casey furthered his education at South Central Community College in North Mankato and later in life took cooking classes. He worked in the food industry and did some factory work but spent many years volunteering at various food shelves, with AIDS activist groups and spent time in New Orleans helping people apply for assistance following Hurricane Katrina. His struggles with addiction and mental illness lead him to regularly attend A.A. meetings. Casey enjoyed traveling as he lived in several different states throughout his life. He had love for animals, especially dogs. Casey was a people person with and great sense of humor. Casey will be remembered as a loving and caring: son, brother, and uncle. He is now at peace.
Casey is survived by his parents: LaMarr and Susann Sather of Waseca; sisters: Robyn (Mark Viskocil) Sather of Prior Lake, and Shannon (Jake) Neilsen of Janesville; brother, Benjamin Sather of Waseca; nieces: Teagan Viskocil and Ellie Neilsen; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Oscar and Iris Sather; and maternal grandparents: Ralph and Ellen Jenkins.
A Celebration of Casey's Life will be held and announced on a later date.