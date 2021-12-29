Evelyn M. Gasner

ALGONA, IA — Evelyn Marie Gasner, 101, of Algona, IA, formerly of Owatonna, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Algona.
She was born August 28, 1920 near Alexandria, Minnesota the daughter of Arthur and Martha (Ruehl) Scholljegerdes. At a dance, she met Ervin Gasner and the couple was married on January 31, 1939. They farmed together all their working lives and owned and operated a farm near Havana beginning in 1945. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Evelyn loved the land and the cottonwoods that surrounded their farm. She was a homemaker raising four children and loving her eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and made beautiful crocheted afghans and doll gowns. She sang with the Golden Tones Choir for many years. She loved to travel to other lands.
Left to treasure Evelyn's memory are her three daughters, Karen (Robert) Kern of Avon, CO, Nancy (Bill) Peters of Sheldon, IA and Susan Monselle also of Iowa; son Larry Gasner of Tampa, FL; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Marlyn Scholljegerdes of Medford, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Martha; husband, Ervin Gasner; son-in-law, Ronald Monselle; brother, Roy and sister, Irene.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 4th from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held January 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home with The Reverend Amanda Floy officiating immediately followed by a reception at the funeral home. Livestream of Evelyn's service is available at https://wearelivetoday.com/evelyn-gasner . Interment will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Crane Creek Cemetery in Deerfield Township, Steele County.