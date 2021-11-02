BOULDER, COLORADO — William Edward Paukert passed away peacefully in his home on October 21, 2021 due to heart failure. Born in Owatonna, MN to Edward Walter Paukert and Esther Emaline Starks on October 10, 1931, William "Bill" Paukert passed away just 11 days after his 90th birthday with the family at his side.
Bill graduated from Hamline University with a degree in Business Administration. He continued on to the University of Minnesota where he received his MBA in Accounting. He pursued a career in finance and was employed by Jostens and Great Western Sugar Company. His last position before retirement was that of Chief Financial Officer for Hauser Chemical Research in Boulder, CO.
Bill married Joanne Bell, whom he met at Hamline, in June 1956. He was accepted for a direct commission into the U.S. Army in August 1956. He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX for three years, prior to being honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1959. While there, Bill and Joanne welcomed their first child, Gary. The young family returned to Owatonna, MN where Bill took a position with Jostens. During their time in Owatonna, daughter Anne and son Steven were welcomed to the family.
From 1968 to 2004, Bill and Joanne resided in Boulder, CO, where they raised their three children. After Joanne's passing in 2006, Bill married Karen Sandvold of Boulder, CO, with whom he lived in Erie, CO, until his death.
From early life through his later years, Bill was an accomplished and passionate athlete. He was inducted into the Owatonna High School Hall of Fame in 2009 for his achievement of lettering in five sports (10 varsity letter total) in his high school career.
There was no sport Bill loved more than baseball. He played on competitive softball teams in the Denver area, in Green Valley, AZ, and in national tournaments well into his 80s. A forever Rockies fan, and three time fantasy camp attendee, Bill was honored for his longstanding season ticket holder status at Coors Field in 2017 with his family.
Included in the many interests Bill had over the years were reading the newspaper with two cups of coffee every morning, hiking with his granddog Eli, camping and horseback riding with his family, watching Tom and Jerry cartoons with his granddaughters, exploring his Czech heritage through genealogy, traveling twice to meet his 8th cousin in the Czech Republic, presenting Americana programs to Boulder groups, and traveling to appreciate beauty in the USA and abroad.
He also coached his kids baseball teams, watched his granddaughters in their athletic endeavors, played ball in his church's league, served in various positions at First Presbyterian Church and as an usher for his more senior years, fed and observed the backyard birds, tackled a jigsaw puzzle, listened to Glenn Miller band music and enjoyed eating caramels and ice cream.
Bill is forever remembered and loved by his wife, Karen, of Erie, CO; son Gary (Barb) of Alberta, Canada, daughter Anne of Lafayette, CO; son Steve (Marta) of Duncombe, IA; and granddaughters Katherine, Brenna, Sarah, Lauren and Emersen.
Interment will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Owatonna Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to: Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com