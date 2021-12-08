Thomas "Dan" Walsh

OWATONNA — Thomas Daniel "Dan" Walsh, 70, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
He was born May 17, 1951 in Whitestone, New York and moved to Owatonna in 1953 with his parents, Thomas and Martha Walsh. He is a 1970 graduate of Owatonna High School where he lettered as the manager for track, football, baseball, basketball and hockey and was an Eagle Scout. He worked for Truth Incorporated for over 45 years and was recognized for the consistency of his work. He was a member of St. Joseph's parish where he sang in the choir for many years. Dan was a valued and dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed participating in all of their functions, especially Christmas caroling.
Dan's passion was aviation and he loved music. He was a kind, loyal, gentle and committed person. When he said he would do something, he always followed through.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Pat (Walsh) Szutenbach (and Steven) of Cody, WY and Holly Walsh (and Adam Pieri-Johnson) of Osceola, WI; daughter, Michele Walsh of Athens, GA and grandchildren, Devin, Dominick and Danny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Martha Walsh and wife, Becki Walsh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Fr. James Starasinich will officiate. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to the Knights of Columbus or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.