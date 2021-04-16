Larry J. Noble

OWATONNA — Larry Noble of Owatonna died April 15, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. Funeral service is set for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brick - Meger Funeral of Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Brick - Meger funeral Home and one hour prior to the time of service on Tuesday. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.