WINDOM — George Nelson, age 82, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Pine View Assisted Living in Windom, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brewster, MN, with Father Pratap Reddy Salibindla officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Brewster.
Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of George Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.