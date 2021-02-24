OWATONNA — Maynard Robert Schoenrock, 86, of Owatonna, died on February 23, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
Maynard was born February 5, 1935, to Edward and Ella (Radke) Schoenrock at home in New Richland. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended rural school and attended Blooming Prairie High School for two years. Maynard enjoyed playing the drums and the accordion with his brother at dances in his youth. Maynard was employed at the Canning Company in Owatonna, and later worked for the highway department in Owatonna and Steele County. There he drove truck and snowplow which he really enjoyed. Maynard continued to live in Owatonna, eventually moving into Benedictine Living Community.
Maynard never married, and is survived by his sister, Mildred Broin of Byron; nieces, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Norbert; sister-in-law, Ruth Schoenrock and brother-in-law, Orlando Broin.
A private family graveside service will be held at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Blooming Prairie.