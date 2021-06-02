OWATONNA — Douglas Lane Meyer, 90, of Owatonna, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Homestead at Rochester.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (and Kyle) Kunz, Jeannie (and James) Bradshaw; son, Jay (and Rebecca) Meyer; step-daughter, Bobbe (and Ben) Enea; step-son, Jack (and Polly) Gregor; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, Roger A. (and Judy) Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Meyer; son, Paul Meyer.
Memorial services will be held June 12, 2021 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Steele County Historical Society or Owatonna Foundation.