OWATONNA, MN — Monica Lee Kruschke passed away on Jan. 28, 2022 surrounded by her parent Alden and Shirley Kruschke, cousin Donna and her husband Bob.
Monica was born on Sept. 16, 1973 in New Richmond, WI. her family moved to Owatonna, MN in 1977. Monica attended the Owatonna Public Schools and graduated in 1992. She enrolled in the Minneapolis Business College for accounting and graduated in 1993. Monica was employed by Federated Insurance, Jostens and Tandem Products. she was actively involved with culinary arts in the Steele County fair and enjoyed helping others.
In 1998, Monica married Jon Wetzstein and the later divorced in 2011. Monica was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and was given a clean bill of health one year later. In 2018, the breast cancer returned and spread to her lungs and bones.
She is survived by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Please refrain from giving flowers, Memorials can be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Owatonna Homestead Hospice house, or to the family to cover expenses.
A celebration of Monica's life will be held at a later date. Her ashed will be spread in Wisconsin and Nebraska.
