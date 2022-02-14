Ora Kubicek

OWATONNA — Ora B. Kubicek, 92, of Owatonna, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at The Moments in Lakeville.
She was born July 27, 1929 in Owatonna, to Joseph and Grace (Kaplan) Schrom. Ora grew up on a farm outside of Bixby. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School and shortly after worked at Mailes General Store in Bixby. Ora worked as a bookkeeper at Uber Glove Company in Owatonna for 37 years, before working at Josten's and H&R Block. She was united in marriage to Richard Kubicek in 1956 at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
In her free time Ora enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, fishing and cooking. She enjoyed trying new recipes for her family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She was thankful for the time that she was able to have with her sisters-in law. Ora volunteered at the Owatonna Area Hospice, St. John Lutheran Church Mission and Action Guild, Alter Guild and Eucharist Ministries.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Cindy) Kubicek, Lakeville; Dan (Mary) Kubicek, Chanhassen; granddaughter, Elizabeth Kubicek.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Grace Schrom; husband Richard Kubicek; sisters-in-law Bernadine Peterson, Mae Schuler, Mary Huberg, Kathleen Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Friday, February 18th, at 11AM with a visitation at 10AM. Pastor Dave Klawiter will be officiating. Interment will be at Steele Center Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, Steele Center Cemetery, or Owatonna Homestead Hospice House. Family requests that all who are attending wear masks.
