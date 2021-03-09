Father Edward C. Mountain

OWATONNA — Father Edward Mountain, 96, of Owatonna, died peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, MN.
Edward Cyril Mountain was born on April 1, 1924 in Lyra Township, Blue Earth County, MN, the son of Edward F. and Ada M. (Bowe) Mountain. He attended school in Good Thunder and graduated from high school in 1940. He then studied the classics at St. Mary's University in Winona, MN. He received his philosophy and theology degrees from the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity-University of St. Thomas. Father Mountain was ordained by Bishop Leo Binz on June 1, 1947 at St. John the Baptist Church in Mankato. It was there that he celebrated his first Solemn Mass on the following day.
Father Mountain's appointments included: St. Peter and Paul Church in Blue Earth; Superintendent and Athletic Director at St. Augustine Church and School in Austin: Instructor at Cathedral High School and Associate Pastor at St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral in Winona; Athletic Director and Instructor at Cotter High School and Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Winona; Pastor of parishes in Fountain and Wykoff; Chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester; Pastor of St. Mary's Church and Superintendent of St. Mary's School in Ellsworth; Pastor of St. Joseph Church in Lakefield; Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Owatonna; Pastor of Christ the King in Medford and Corpus Christi in Deerfield. Fr. Mountain resided in Owatonna since his retirement in 1989 and was the longest living ordained priest in the Diocese of Winona. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 78 years. Honoring his lifelong commitment to the Knights, the Owatonna Council will now be renamed 'Fr. Edward C. Mountain Council 945'.
Thomas á Kempis, who fell asleep in the Lord in 1471, left us a masterpiece of writing entitled, 'The Imitation of Christ' reminding us that we must all strive to imitate 'Our Lord'. The main aspect of the life of Fr. Mountain was his desire to imitate Christ in His love for His Mother Mary.
At his ordination in 1947, his holy cards had the prayer, "Mary, Queen of Heaven pray for us." And, on his tombstone the date of his birth, death, date of ordination and the prayer, 'Mary, Queen of Heaven' pray for us. Father was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Father Harold Mountain, a sister Florence Mountain Wagner, two brothers - in-law and two nephews. There are no immediate survivors.
Father Mountain left his house to Sacred Heart Parish with the request that the income from it should be used to help some deserving students attending St. Mary's School. Father and his brother, Fr. Harold Mountain, established a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, in memory of their parents, for a student from the Diocese of Winona. Being born in 1924, the year of the most famous college backfield, 'The Renowned Four Horsemen of Notre Dame', father has been a loyal follower of 'The Fighting Irish'. Every year as long as he was able meant not just a trip to South Bend but to many games on the road such as Ireland, Florida, California and Hawaii. Please pray for Father's soul that Jesus and Mary will help him to be a winner in the final great game of life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna with the Most Reverend Bishop John Quinn and Father James Berning presiding . A Knights of Columbus Rosary Service will start 9:30 am followed by a Visitation that will start at 9:45 am also at the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna, a few feet from the altar and crucifixion scene which Father provided for the cemetery. Memorials of Mass Offerings and the promise of prayers are appreciated as well as donations to Sacred Heart Music Ministry. Eternal rest, grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. To leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com