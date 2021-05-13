OWATONNA — Sheila Christianson, the wife of Curtis Christianson, of Owatonna, died at home from a long-going ailment. She is survived by her brothers Leonard, Karl and Kline of Elysian. She is preceded by the death of her father and mother from Waterville/Elysian High School, and went to nursing school in Faribault. We are holding a Celebration of Life at 535 Allan Ave. in Owatonna on Sunday, May 16 from 12-5 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Christianson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.